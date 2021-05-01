FA Trophy, FA Vase, Non-League Paper

It’s vital that Non-League Finals Day was hosted at Wembley says FA chief

on

More in FA Trophy:

FA CHIEF ANDY AMBLER ON NON-LEAGUE FINALS DAY

FINAL COUNTDOWN: Chertsey Town are the current FA Vase holders from 2019 
PICTURE: Alamy

ALL EYES will be on Wembley tomorrow for the much-awaited 2019-20 FA Non-League Finals Day.
The four finalists – Concord Rangers and Harrogate Town, Hebburn Town and Consett – have been waiting eight months since winning their semi-finals in September for the big day.
In the build-up, The NLP caught up with The FA’s Director of Professional Game Relations Andy Ambler.
He gives his insight into the challenges of picking a Wembley date ahead of the Europea...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login