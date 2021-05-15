Gateshead snap up former Carlisle United striker Cedwyn Scott

By Mark Carruthers

Former Hebburn Town and Carlisle United striker Cedwyn Scott has joined National League North club Gateshead on a one-year deal.

Photo: Gateshead FC

The 22-year-old frontman captured the eye of a number of clubs across the football pyramid earlier this season when he hit a purple patch of form with Northern League club Hebburn.

A remarkable spell of 22 goals in just 16 appearances led to interest from the likes of Sunderland and Morecambe and Scott spent time on trial with Premier League club Newcastle United and League Two side Carlisle.

It was the latter that offered him a chance in the Football League – but Scott found his game-time limited at Brunton Park and he will now look to play a key role in Gateshead’s push for promotion next season.

“Cedwyn fits our blueprint perfectly,” said Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson.

“He’s humble, hard-working and he’s got a real eye for goal.”