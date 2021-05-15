You can’t write us off in FA Trophy Final, says Hornchuch ace Liam Nash

GOAL-DEN BOY: Top Trophy scorer Liam Nash

STRIKER Liam Nash believes comeback kings Hornchurch will have a psychological edge over FA Trophy final opponents Hereford.

The Urchins have come from behind no fewer than EIGHT times during their fairytale run to Wembley, with mighty Notts County shipping three equalisers en route to a semi-final defeat on penalties.

And Nash – the competition’s top scorer with six goals – believes those displays of resilience will be playing on the minds of Bulls players.

“Before that Notts County game, anybody who knows anything about football would have ...