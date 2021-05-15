Hereford boss Josh Gowling has his side feeling bullish ahead of FA Trophy Final

By Matt Badcock
HEREFORD v HORNCHURCH
WE’RE ON OUR WAY: Hereford’s players and staff celebrate reaching Wembley
PICTURE: Steve Niblett
WHEN Josh Gowling decided he wanted to go into management, the last qualifications he wanted to do were his coaching badges.
Instead, the Hereford boss signed up for a counselling qualification and a psychology course.
Inspired by managers Richard O’Kelly and Sean O’Driscoll who made him feel on top of the world as a player, he wanted to do things differently and really put people at the heart of success.
“Players have ups and downs,” Gowling told The ...
