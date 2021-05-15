Grimsby Town stop bid to prevent drop into National League

GRIMSBY TOWN say they have agreed with the EFL not to pursue a proposed rule change to avoid relegation to the National League.

The Mariners and fellow relegated club Southend United put forward proposals to avoid the drop because the National League’s top flight isn’t having relegation.

But BBC Humberside Sport have reported the club have stepped back.

In a statement, the club said: “Grimsby Town has agreed with the EFL not to progress any proposed rule changes in connection with promotion/relegation between the EFL and the National League.

“We take this opportunity to wish good luck for the rest of the season to the clubs challenging for promotion to League Two and look forward to participating in the National League in 2021-22, hopefully with the backing of all our respective fans returning to support us.”

Meanwhile, the National League System allocations will be released this week as the FA press ahead with the restructure that will see an eighth division at Step 4 to create a ‘pure Pyramid’.

In total, 20 clubs are set to be elevated from Step 5 to make the new division that will be administered by the Northern Premier League. Clubs from Steps 6 and 7 will also be pushed up as part of more than 100 elevations.