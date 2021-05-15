Eastleigh 3-0 Barnet: Top seven is in sight if Spitfires stay cool

By David Richardson
EASTLEIGH 3
Barnett 9, Tomlinson 72, Smart 83
BARNET 0
JUMPING FOR JOY: Eastleigh’s Tyrone Barnett outjumps Barnet goalkeeper Adam Parkes to head his side in front
PICTURE: Graham Scambler
THEY couldn’t, could they? Eastleigh boosted their top seven hopes with a crucial victory on a day when only one of their play-off rivals above them won.
The Spitfires gained ground on the pack with just Wrexham picked up maximum points while FC Halifax Town, Chesterfield, Notts County and Bromley slipped up.
Eastleigh now know if they win all four of their remaining match...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login