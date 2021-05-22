Binfield 2-3 Warrington Rylands: One Ell of a day for Rylands

By DAVID RICHARDSON
BINFIELD 2
Ferdinand 42, 67
WARRINGTON RYLANDS 3
Nevitt 25, 44 (pen), 59
MR COOL: Elliott Nevitt scores his second from the spot
PICTURE: Steve Niblett
REMEMBER the name Wayne Rooney. Remember the name Elliott Nevitt.
The England all-time goal-scorer and Manchester United legend will have enjoyed watching the 21-year-old burst onto the footballing map, just like he did as a 16-year-old at Everton, with a hat-trick to make his and Warrington Rylands’ Wembley dream come true.
The North West Counties League side is owned by Rooney’s agent, Paul Stretford, and th...
