Hereford 1-3 Hornchurch: Trophy winning Urchins are the real stars now!

By MATT BADCOCK

HEREFORD 1

Owen-Evans 13

HORNCHURCH 3

Ruff 75, Nash 86, Brown 90+5

JUMPING FOR JOY: Hornchurch’s Ellis Brown celebrates his clinching goal

PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

ENGLAND legend Stuart Pearce told Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson this Trophy story could be made into a film. There wouldn’t be enough camera roll to do it justice. This tale lends itself more to a nine-part Netflix documentary.

An underdog triumphing against all the odds having not kicked a ball in the league since early November when the season was halted, overcoming adversity to beat five hig...