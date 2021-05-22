Warrington Town boss Paul Carden keeping it mellow with the Yellows

By Chris Dunlavy

WEARY road warrior Paul Carden could certainly be forgiven for craving a return to the full-time game.

When not managing ambitious NPL side Warrington Town, the 42-year-old traverses the country as a domestic energy assessor – and it isn’t an easy gig.

“My brother has a company and we do installs for boilers, solar panels, all sorts of energy-saving measures,” says Carden, who played in the EFL for Rochdale, Chester City, Peterborough United and Accrington Stanley. “I basically go round and asses the properties.

“Before, you needed to be on certain benefits to qualify fo...