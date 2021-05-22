Jeff Stelling: Dave Challinor deserves some love for outstanding work at Hartlepool United

Jeff STELLING

SOCCER SATURDAY ANCHORMAN & HARTLEPOOL HONORARY PRESIDENT

IF MY beloved Hartlepool United make it back into the Football League over the next month, I’ll be the happiest man in the town – and the UK!

Okay, our chance of winning the National League – and claiming automatic promotion – has gone, but the play-offs give us a second bite of the cherry.

That’s not to be sniffed at when you consider that a couple of years ago, after another lower half finish, I feared we might not get back into the EFL in my lifetime!

There is real strength in the National League and it’s so hars...