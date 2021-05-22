Malvern Town building for a bright future after promotion

THE foundations for Malvern Town’s promotion took some building – not least with the threat of housing being planned for their ground just eight years ago.

The Hillsiders finished top of the points-per-game calculations in Hellenic League Division One West to earn elevation into next season’s Premier Division via the FA’s restructure of the National League System.

It is the culmination of a revamp that saw former Town goalkeeper Chris Pinder persuaded to become chairman in 2013, taking over a club saddled with debt following a spell in the Southern League.

The rebuild took time but new changing rooms, facilities and a 3G pitch have given Langland Avenue a fresh feel and Pinder was quick to dedicate Malvern’s success – and new lease of life – to those who have made it happen.

“I walked in and a receiver had taken ownership of the ground because of an unpaid brewery loan, HMRC were owed around £60,000 too,” he said.

“The electricity bill had not been paid for more than a year and it had been cut off. The full picture of the debt amounted to £250,000.

“We sold the ground to the council to pay off the brewery and HMRC debts and I persuaded them to lease it back for a peppercorn rent.

“They gave us three years to prove we were sustainable and a force for good in the community. If we hadn’t, it would have become a housing estate by now – we saw the plans.

“We did it, though, and through grants and investment in the facilities we now have a ground that is used by kids on a Sunday through to the first team on a Saturday and right up to the veterans who I play for.

“It is just a wonderful space and place for the people of Malvern now.

“This promotion is just what the players and everyone behind the scenes deserve, all of the volunteers and people who have given up so much time over the years to get the club to where it is now.”