‘Chaos’ came when we were on top in play-off defeat – Notts County boss Ian Burchnall

By David Richardson

GUTTED Ian Burchnall believes Notts County were the better team in their defeat to Torquay United after “chaos” in extra-time.

The Magpies fought back twice from behind, having initially conceding after 35 seconds, but shipped two more after the 90.

Yet they could have easily scored four themselves and head coach Burchnall reckons his side crated the better chances.

“I’m disappointed, really disappointed,” he said. “I thought it was an entertaining, open game. I felt over the balance of the 90 minutes we were the better team without question.

“They had a game plan, the...