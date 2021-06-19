Ben Hatch returns to Christchurch to take up manager role

FORMER Christchurch player Ben Hatch has returned to the Sydenhams Wessex Premier club as manager.

Hatch, 30, who first played for the club as an 18-year-old and who has also turned out for Poole Town, Wimborne,Ringwood Town and Downton, and served as assistant manager at Verwood Town, has replaced Ollie Cherrett and Wayne Smith, who walked out in protest after Christchurch turned down an FA invitation to be promoted to the Southern League.

Hatch will be assisted by Barney Gritt, with coach James Rowe and goalkeeping coach Ryan Thorpe making up his team.

He has already made several new signings including left-winger Sam Chilman, centre-half Harvey Elsom, centre midfielder Ethan Maddocks and defenders Mac Raney and Pepe Smith at the Hurn Bridge Sports Club.