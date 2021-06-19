Island Covid rules put an end to cup plans

THE pre-season cup tournament between Guernsey FC and FC Isle of Man has been cancelled because of the increased border restrictions aimed to stop the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant on both islands.

FC Isle of Man were due to welcome FC Guernsey to The Bowl in Douglas for the Skipton Cup on July 17, making the return trip to the Channel Island 14 days later.

However, the Manx government bars inbound travel unless people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

An FC Isle of Man statement said: “This means it is unrealistic for the players, coaches, officials and fans of both teams to be able to meet this criteria and has resulted in the reluctant decision of both clubs to postpone the 2021 competition.

Guernsey FC communications director Nic Legg said: “Plans were already well underway, with tickets sold and planes chartered. The safety of our players and fans is paramount to us, and we have no option but to follow the official guidelines.”

Jim Coupe, managing director of tournament sponsor Skipton International, said: “We look forward to coming back bigger and better in 2022.”