Torquay United’s EFL bid began in unlikely places

HUNGERFORD Town seemed an unlikely place for the beginning of a Torquay United revival, but it was a sign of how far they had fallen.

So too did an FA Cup second qualifying round tie at Lymington Town a week later – the indignity of having to qualify was bad enough, let alone playing a ninth-tier side to progress.

The Gulls were at the lowest ebb in their history during that September of 2018 following relegation to National League South and then winning just three of their first nine games which led to the departure of manager Gary Owers.

WE’VE DONE IT! Torquay’s Dean Moxey is mobbed after his extra-time penalty sealed their 4-2 win against Notts County last week PICTURE: Pinnacle

“I always believe that you don’t get a second chance to make a first impression,” said their new boss Gary Johnson after a 2-0 victory at Hungerford, his first game in charge, “and we created a good impression today.”

Next, it was a 7-0 thumping of Lymington – and since that glorious first week they’ve never looked back.

It was a surprise that Torquay chairman Clarke Osborne managed to lure someone of Johnson’s pedigree to the club.

The 65-year-old had been axed by League Two side Cheltenham Town a month earlier after a successful three-and-a-half year spell – a two-league drop to a struggling National League South club came with interest.

Johnson, though, is no football snob. Non-League has helped make him with FA Trophy glory at Yeovil and then the Conference title with the Glovers and Cheltenham.

“I have been really impressed with the plans to equip Torquay United with the facilities and finance to challenge in the Football League,” he said when he was appointed, “and I believe that I can lead the club back to League Two and beyond.”

Part one was achieved in 2019 when they chased down Woking to pip them to the National League South title, Johnson’s sixth promotion of his managerial career.

Prize

Now, following one curtailed season, they are a victory away from returning to the Football League, seven years since they departed.

“We’re all looking forward to it very much,” said Johnson. “It’s a final, it’s a prize you’ve been working for all season, some longer than others. It would have been nicer to have come up automatically but we didn’t.

“The lads have been working hard. They’ve put their full focus into doing what we need to do. No one’s moaning that they’ve missed their holidays or anything like that and we’re all determined to get this football club to the Football League.”

Johnson took his squad to Babbacombe beach for a splash in the sea at the start of the week to loosen some legs as he prepared to call upon his vast experience leading up to today’s final. “I’ve just got to be myself,” he said. “They know what I’ve done and where I’ve been, so when you do give them the information they know you’ve been there, you’ve done it. That belief then comes from that.

“You can’t say to people we should do this, do that, if you haven’t done it previously yourself or it’s not been successful previously.

“Some of these boys were with me during those times so I think they’ve got a belief in their staff, in the club and they’ve got a belief in their teammates. All they need now is that belief in themselves and once we get all that the world’s your oyster.”

Torquay captain Asa Hall will lead the Gulls out at Ashton Gate just like he did in that first game of Johnson’s reign at Hungerford.

He has been key in the club’s revival, scoring the crucial third goal against Notts County in extra-time last week no less, and Johnson needs his players to stick to the plan.

“The biggest thing you have to do is put in the work-rate and the work ethic and that way of playing where the opposition know that you’re up for it,” he said. “The game that’s in my head I have to keep reiterating and passing over to the boys and hope they can see my game in their heads and play to the plan.

Percentages

“I think for a final people are going to be up for it anyway. Every final’s near enough 50-50, you’ve got to try and make sure you play the percentages, you don’t make as many mistakes as you’re trying to make them make, and you’ve got to try and have more shots, more corners, keep it out of your box and get in theirs. All those sort of things in a one-off game are really important.”

Hartlepool won 1-0 at Torquay in March after the Gulls thrashed them 5-0 at Victoria Park. This game, though, coupled with the occasion is too close to call.

“We’ve had a good look at their game,” added Johnson. “You have to play your game first and foremost. I’m sure their manger is going to be saying, ‘You’ve got score within 30 seconds’ and we’ll be saying that, do you know what I mean? There’s no secrets there.

“It’s what happens on the day.

“These games are always close because there’s so much at stake and then you hope the quality of your team comes out more than the quality of the opposition because both teams getting to this stage have got quality.

“They’ve knocked out Stockport and we’ve knocked out Notts County so you’ve got to respect the two teams for what they’ve done.”

From Bulpit Lane to Ashton Gate – Torquay’s road to redemption has been longer than most.