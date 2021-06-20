REPORT: Hartlepool United promoted to the Football League after dramatic National League play-off final victory on penalties

Hartlepool United 1 Torquay United 1 (AET): Hartlepool won 5-4 on penalties

Hartlepool United made absolutely sure they did it the hard way – but held their nerve in a penalty shootout to end their four-year absence from the Football League.

Pools had been 60 seconds away from an EFL return in regular time before Torquay United goalkeeper Lucas Covolan headed in a 95th minute equaliser to cancel out Luke Armstrong’s first-half opener.

Then after extra time, the first four penalties were all kept out, before Hartlepool keeper Brad James pushed Matt Buse’s spot kick onto the crossbar to clinch promotion.

It was a classic final right from the beginning with 6,606 supporters creating a superb atmosphere inside Ashton Gate.

The ball dropped into Torquay’s net after seven minutes when Hartlepool’s Gary Liddle fouled goalkeeper Lucas Covolan but it was a disallowed goal at the other end which caused the most controversy.

After Ryan Johnson had been carded for bringing down Adam Randell when he burst through the centre of the pitch, Kyle Cameron headed in the resulting free-kick although the whistle of Simon Mather had already gone for a push by Joe Lewis on Rhys Oates.

Pools dangerman Oates had his first sight of goal with a shot from 25 yards after beating three players.

Then his strike partner Armstrong was unfortunate to see his prodded effort from close range deflected over by Lewis, who was on the floor having slipped.

Covolan had to push a diving header from Armstrong behind moments later before Torquay got forward with Randell firing straight at keeper Brad James.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans did well to manufacture some space in the Hartlepool box although his eventual shot was tame.

The Gulls were enjoying a good spell as James then had to tip over Randell’s drive from 25 yards but they were sit by a Hartlepool sucker punch.

Oates’ effort was blocked six yards from goal by Armstrong and when the ball dropped, with his back to goal, he managed to turn away from Sam Sherring and crash an effort in off the underside of the crossbar.

Torquay couldn’t muster a response and were fortunate not to head into the break further behind.

Oates failed to make contact with a header from an in-swinging David Ferguson corner, and then when he did with the last touch of the half, Covolan tipped it over.

Disaster almost struck for Hartlepool at the start of the second half when a cross struck the knee of Ryan Johnson and deflected narrowly behind.

Torquay were given plenty of encouragement with two corners in quick succession, but couldn’t produce any meaningful opportunities until Cameron was denied again.

The centre-back, playing at left midfield, rose to meet Ben Wynter’s high cross, beating James to the ball and heading in, but referee Mather instantly awarded a Hartlepool free-kick.

Gulls captain Asa Hall had a quiet afternoon by his standards although was a whisker away from curling in a long-range beauty which skimmed the top of the net.

Hartlepool were being pegged back but still Torquay couldn’t trouble James with efforts from Randell and Lemonheigh-Evans flying off-target.

Their best chance came in the final minute when substitute Billy Waters missed from three yards after Danny Wright had headed the ball down into the six-yard area.

Time had nearly run out, Hartlepool were within touching distance of the promised land when the unthinkable happened.

Torquay goalkeeper Covolan was thrown forward and when Armani Little tossed a hopeful ball into the area, the Brazilian rose highest to head in with his opposite number stranded after coming to punch away.

Waters had a low shot saved in the first-half of extra time which featured a lengthy delay when Jake Andrews took a blow to the head and was stretchered off.

Both sides tightened up, terrified of conceding what would surely have been a winning goal as the tie went to penalties.

Covolan saved the first two Pools penalties from Nicky Featherstone and Armstrong but Waters slipped and shot wide before Wright hit the crossbar.

Both sides scored their next four with Ryan Donaldson scoring Pools last before James tipped Matt Buse’s strike onto the crossbar which sparked a pitch invasion from the jubilant Hartlepool fans, which turned nasty as some Torquay players were confronted and then both sets of supporters launched bottles at each other.