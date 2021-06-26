Thorne Colliery announce merger

THORNE Colliery have rebranded themselves – and announced a merger.

Now known as Club Thorne Colliery, they will continue to play in the Step 7 Central Midlands League North and mount a renewed push for promotion to Northern Counties East League.

They have amalgamated with Doncaster & District Junior Sunday League outfit Moorends Hornets & Stingers.

Chairman Mark Phillips said: “Our aim is to build the profile of the club, increase the amount of people coming through the gate and give the community a Non-League football club they can be proud of.”