New National League chairman Jack Pearce promises to listen to member clubs

By DAVID RICHARDSON

NEW National League chairman Jack Pearce is calling for his board to step up to solve the problems faced by some of their member clubs.

Pearce was appointed this week to lead Non- League’s top-flight into the post-Covid era after Brian Barwick officially ended his six years in charge following the promotion final.

The National League conducted a thorough recruitment process with two-stage interviews for shortlisted candidates, but it will have come as little surprise to see the vastly experienced Pearce promoted from his position as the league’s vice-chairman.

EXPERIE...