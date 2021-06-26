Bishops Cleeve to undergo facelift

HELLENIC Premier outfit Bishops Cleeve have arranged to groundshare at Evesham United next season while their Kaye Lane ground undergoes a £771,000 overhaul.

Cleeve aim to begin improvements at their ground in September, including the installation of a 3G pitch, subject to Football Foundation approval.

The scheme will include new floodlights, a replacement perimeter fence and tarmacadam surfacing of all standing areas and the car park.

Officials hope that the work will be completed by February next year, allowing the Mitres a swift return home.