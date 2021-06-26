Dream team to boost AFC Sudbury

By Danny Rust

SPREADING THE WORD: Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop take their first training session

PICTURE: Steve Screech

RICK Andrews and Angelo Harrop believe they can be the dream team to drive AFC Sudbury forward after taking over as joint managers.

Andrews and Harrop have been handed the reins after Mark Morsley ended his four-year stint in charge of the Suds earlier this month.

Andrews and Harrop first joined forces with the latter in his playing days at Stowmarket Town, but they are hoping to be just as successful when sharing the dugout.

“We’re really pleased and privileged to be...