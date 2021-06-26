Gateshead vice-chairman wants supporters to have a bigger voice in the game

By Mark Carruthers

PLEA: Bernard McWilliams

GATESHEAD vice-chairman Bernard McWilliams has called for supporters to be put “at the very heart” of the game after the Football Association’s fan-led review is concluded.

This month marks the three-year anniversary of a supporter-led takeover of the National League North side as the newly-formed Gateshead Soul group played a key role in hauling the club back from the brink of going out of business.

Since those worrying times, the new club board have put in place firm foundations with a flourishing academy, a new women’s team and a community s...