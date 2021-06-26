Premier League gives defibs boost to grassroots

DECISION: Richard Masters

MORE than 2,000 grassroots venues are set to benefit after the Premier League pleged to fund the provision of defibrillators.

Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland in the Euros highlighted the importance of CPR training and defibrillators to help save lives.

Campaigners like Charlie Edinburgh, son of the late Justin, and Trafford midfielder Astley Mulholland, whose brother Kyle died in 2005 after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing football, have pressed for defibrillators to be made mandatory at sports facilities.

The Premier League’s decision to get involved is a step in the right direction.

Working in partnership with the Football Foundation and The Football Association, the first phase will have Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) provided to Football Foundation funded facilities which currently are without a life-saving device onsite.

In the second phase, grassroots clubs that own their facilities will be able to apply for funding.

Together more than 2,000 sites will benefit from the investment, with the first 1,000 units delivered in time for the start of the coming season and the second batch expected in September.

Once installed, the AEDs will be accessible to an estimated 1.5 million people who use these facilities per season.

Each grant recipient will be required to have at least one person successfully complete The FA Education’s free online Sudden Cardiac Arrest course.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We hope by enabling more facilities to have a device, it will make the difference in saving someone’s life.”