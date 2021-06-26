Gaffer’s Greatest Gaffer: Simon Johnson

WHO inspires the inspirations in the ever-changing world of football? Which traits stand the test of time?

In the latest in our series we pick the brains of ex-Leeds United midfielder Simon Johnson ahead of starting life as a manager at Midland Football League Premier Division outfit Highgate United.

Including his time in the youth ranks, Johnson spent eight years at Elland Road and made his Premier League debut in 2003 but it was a loan move to Championship title-chasers Sunderland that really opened his eyes to the qualities required in the dugout.

Stints in the Football League at Darlingt...