Folkestone Invicta’s cup fever – for Sid!

By David Richardson

FOLKESTONE Invicta retained their annual pre-season Sid Burvill Trophy in an entertaining clash against Kent rivals Ramsgate.

Fans returned to Cheriton Road for the first time in eight months for the fixture which is played in memory of Invicta’s legendary gateman, who passed away in 2000.

Goals from Scott Heard, Ian Draycott, Alfie Paxman and David Smith put the hosts four up before Ben Allen and Euan Bunn pulled goals back for the visitors.

Heard opened the scoring for Invicta in the 14th minute when he lifted the ball over goalkeeper Jacob Russell and Draycott made i...