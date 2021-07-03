‘We are on the right path to raising standards’ – Chester chairman Andy Morris

By DAVID RICHARDSON

CHESTER chairman Andy Morris hopes the formation of a standards and ethics committee will be the first of several steps to restore faith in the National League board.

At Thursday’s Annual General Meeting, two Ordinary Resolutions, put forward by the Blues, were passed by members.

The first, seconded by Ebbsfleet United, was for a salary cap to be introduced from the 2022-23 season with a working party made up of clubs to form a proposal for an EGM next year.

A second resolution, seconded by Maidstone United, saw clubs vote in favour of creating a standards and ethics co...