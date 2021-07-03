Let’s grab a big chance to change our game

By Nick Brodrick, Torquay United Supporters Trust Liaison Officer

WHY is the time right for a football revolution?

Last week’s NLP reported new National League chairman Jack Pearce acknowledging the board needs to show more transparency and address independence, while our manager Gary Johnson was making a plea for a restructuring of promotion between the National League and EFL.

Currently the Tracey Crouch fan-led review is in full flow with her team having regular meetings to hear views and case studies, including from individual Non-League clubs’ supporters: Dulwich Hamlet, Billericay T...