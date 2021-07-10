George Horan earns piece of Champions League history as Connah’s Quay Nomads draw with Armenian champions

WELSH ROUND-UP

By Rob Cole

GEORGE Horan put himself in line for a slice of Champions League history last week when he tapped home a 79th minute equaliser for Welsh Premier champions Connah’s Quay Nomads against the FC Alashkert.

Image: Alamy

The veteran skipper and centre back rocked the fully-pro Armenian champions with his first European goal to set-up a winner-takes-all return leg in Yerevan on Wednesday.

A look at the history books revealed that the former Chester captain, at 39 years, 137 days old was more than a year older than Italian star Francesco Totti when he became the oldest...