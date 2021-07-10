Former team-mates give their verdict on Jordan Pickford ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final

By Chris Dunlavy

IF JOSE Mourinho thinks Jordan Pickford needs to chill out, he should have seen the England stopper at Darlington!

Image: Alamy

A decade before reaching the final of Euro 2020 and becoming a national hero, Pickford was cutting his teeth in the Conference as a 17-year-old loanee at Darlo.

Drafted in from Sunderland with the cash-strapped Quakers on the brink of liquidation, he made his professional debut in a 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town and ended the season with 17 appearances.

Pickford has since established himself as one of the Premier League’s elite keepers at Everton...