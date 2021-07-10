‘Local Hero’ Mason Mount was a star in the making long before Euro 2020 heroics

By Ken Gaunt

MASON Mount is on the verge of an astonishing double at the age of 22 – yet to those who know him he remains humble as Non-League is in his blood.

A Champions League winner with Chelsea, Mount is poised to play a crucial role for England today when they face Italy at Wembley in the final of Euro 2020.

The gifted midfielder will then become the first Academy graduate from Stamford Bridge to play in the final of a major international tournament – no mean feat considering the hurdles he has had to overcome.

That’s due in no small measure to some tough love from his...