Connor Kirby hoping to shine after making Altrincham return

CONNOR Kirby is relishing the chance to show what he can do after rejoining Altrincham on loan.

The 22-year-old midfielder has returned to the Robins on a temporary deal until January 3 and will hope to make a big impact for Phil Parkinson’s men.

Kirby had originally joined on loan from League Two outfit Harrogate Town in April. His industrious, committed style repeatedly caught the eye during a run of seven appearances, five as a starter and two as a substitute.

He tweeted: “Delighted to be back! Looking forward to a successful season back in front of the fans.” The Barnsley-born midfield man came through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday and made four appearances for the Owls.

He spent the 2019-20 season on loan at loan at League Two side Macclesfield Town, notching up 34 league appearances. Kirby joined Harrogate last summer and played 16 league games for the EFL new-boys.

Meanwhile, highly-rated teenage centre-back Will Hall and 20-year old forward Curtis Miller have both signed contracts for the 2021-22 season.