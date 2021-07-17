David Norris is the man for all seasons

David RICHARDSON
A FRESH TAKE ON THE NON-LEAGUE GAME
THERE will come a time this season when David Norris is driving home late on a Tuesday night, with a motorway closed after a defeat, wondering why he’s still doing it.
Then he will wake up the next morning, drag his creaking body out of bed and begin a day of work.
But the following evening he will be at training again, laughing and joking with his teammates and leading by example on the pitch like he did as a professional with Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth, Leeds United and others.
At 40 years old, Norris still can’t bring h...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login