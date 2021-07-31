Tavistock boss ready for trip into the unknown

By David Lawrence

PERENNIAL high-fliers Tavistock AFC head into the unknown this season with new faces at the club and new teams in the new-look Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

And boss Stuart Henderson is the first to admit that the next few months are going to throw up a whole host of new challenges for his Devon side.

“If we can finish in or around the top this season then it will be my greatest achievement in management,” the Lambs boss admitted as he embarks on his seventh season with the club.

Tavistock were overlooked during this summer’s nonleague revamp with rivals P...