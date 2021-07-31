Former Liverpool youngster Jordan Lussey keeps the faith as he awaits next move

By Sean Cole

IT’S MINE: Jordan Lussey, left, holds off Manchester United’s Tom Lawrence while playing for Liverpool U21s in 2014

PICTURE: Alamy

JORDAN Lussey was desperate to make the grade at Liverpool. He captained the Under-18s when Steve Cooper was in charge and became a regular in the development squad, with Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo.

As a midfielder with an impressive passing range, there was one player the now 26-yearold dreamed of emulating.

“Growing up as a Liverpool fan, the main person I looked up to was Steven Gerrard,” said Lussey. “He played in the same position, and he di...