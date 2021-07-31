Redditch United go pink to help local charity

PLAYERS and supporters at Redditch United are ‘tickled pink’ to be helping a charity buy incubators for neo-natal units in the West Midlands.

The Southern League Premier Central side have come up with an all-pink kit, which will not only raise awareness but also boost the charity, Libby Mae’s Little Angels.

Redditch chairman, Dave Faulkner, said: “We have a really good relationship with our kit supplier, Puma, and they know we are always looking for something funky and new. They supplied Borussia Dortmund with their all-black tonal kit so we thought about having one of our own.

“They did a version in pink and it just so happened that we were negotiating a deal with the council’s waste team. They had just brought out new pink recycling bins and they also introduced us to the charity and their colours were pink – it was as if all the planets suddenly aligned.

“We ordered 100 shirts and they have gone really well. It has raised eyebrows, which was the point, to get people talking about the football club and the charity.”