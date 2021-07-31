Bridgwater United 3-4 Buckland Athletic: United’s ‘debut’ ends in defeat

By Kerry Miller

BRIDGWATER UNITED 3

BUCKLAND ATHLETIC 4

TWO goals in as many minutes short of the hour were enough to send Buckland Athletic back down the M5 with all three points yesterday after a thriller at newly-named Bridgwater United.

A crowd approaching 350 saw the home side twice equalise in a frantic first half but after looking good for the win themselves, the home side were hit by two killer blows from Charlie Johansen and Nathan Cooper and despite a late header from sub Adnan Hiroli the Bucks survived.

Bridgwater looked busy early on but after Ryan Brereton had a close-range e...