Step 5 and 6 action review

ESSEX SENIOR LEAGUE

■ ILFORD grabbed an 88th-minute victory over 10-man near neighbours Redbridge.

Morris netted for Redbridge after five minutes. But five minutes after the interval, when Tigana Quede levelled matters.

Redbridge had the chance to retake the lead from the penalty spot after 70 minutes, but Jake Brocklebank failed to score and in the follow-up, Herman Mwanza was sent off for a second bookable offence..

The ten men nearly held on for a replay, but with two minutes remaining the Foxes took advantage of the extra man and Lee Sharpe scored to give Ilford a 2–1 victory.

In anothe...