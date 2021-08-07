James Jennings bows out with pride

By Matt Badcock
GOOD CAREER?... I GOT IT LICKED! Stockport County’s James Jennings has retired from football with a “heavy heart”
CONFERENCE title-winner James Jennings says he’s proud to have finished his career at hometown club Stockport County after announcing his retirement because of a knee injury.
The 33-year-old says it’s with a “heavy heart” he has to hang up the boots following discussions with his knee consultant.
Jennings enjoyed a long professional career that started in the League with Macclesfield Town and took in spells at Kettering Town, Cambridge United, Mansfield Town, ...
