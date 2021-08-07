The first 100 have their eyes on the prize in Isthmian League

THE Pitching In Isthmian League have announced an incentive for all member clubs to celebrate the start of the new season.

Thanks to the support of sponsors Mitchell’s Travel, Bluefin Insurance and Anderson Travel, the league have devised a draw for those attending the first home matches of each Isthmian club.

The first 100 paying spectators attending the first home match on Saturday will be selected to represent their club in a draw to be conducted live on the league’s new YouTube channel with a chance of winning a substantial prize.

The first prize is a £2,500 voucher towards a holiday booked with Mitchell’s Travel with vouchers of £150 and £75 on offer as second and third prizes respectively.

In addition, Anderson’s Travel have given a voucher worth £50 to every club towards coach travel during the 2021- 2022 season, while Bluefin Insurance have donated two tickets to watch Premier League Southampton at St Mary’s.

Isthmian League chairman Nick Robinson said: “After two seasons of disappointment we wanted to give our supporters something to cheer about so we devised this idea with the help and support of our sponsors.”