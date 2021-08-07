Cadbury Heath 0-2 Flackwell Health: Heath battle won by Flack

By Andy Mitchell

CADBURY HEATH 0

FLACKWELL HTH 2

GOALS early in the second half settled this battle of the heathens with Aiden Higgs and Ashley Howell on target.

Flackwell Heath had edged an nip-and-tuck first half and were worthy winners in the end, despite a revival from the hosts having shuffled their pack.

The best chance of the first half fell to Spartan South Midlands League Flackwell in the 20th minute with the determined Howell driving into the box and guiding across goal for Jack Taylor to slide in.

His nudge missed the target by a fraction with Higgs behind him, unable to believ...