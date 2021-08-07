Shrivenham 1-1 Burnham: Supersub Moore saves Blues

By James Wright

SHRIVENHAM 1

BURNHAM 1

THESE former Hellenic League rivals must lock horns again in midweek after cancelling out each other in a scrappy draw that was spoiled at times by a difficult swirling wind.

Burnham, now plying their trade in the Combined Counties League, started the match on top, hitting the crossbar twice in the first quarter hour and having a “goal” by Gavin James chalked out for offside.

The home side came more into the match as the half progressed though, Sean McKeon going closest with a sharp volley on the turn that just missed its target.

Burnham again starte...