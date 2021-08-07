Ascot United 3-0 Holyport: Yellamen’s Royal display

By James Wright

ASCOT UNITED 3

HOLYPORT 0

FRIDAY NIGHT’S FA Cup derby attracted a bumper 402 crowd to Ascot United’s impressive 3G facility, snuggled in a leafy corner of the Ascot Racecourse grounds.

The punters were treated to royal display from the dominant hosts, but no photo finish as the Yellamen won this Extra-Preliminary tie at a canter.

Ascot, monopolisng possession to a mesmeric extent, were one up within ten minutes and had doubled the advantage by the interval.

The first goal came when the irrepressible Taylor Morgan wriggled round his marker on the left and, from the goalline...