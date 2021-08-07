Lower Breck 0-0 Penistone Church: Sides got Breck again after stalemate

By Gary Langley

LOWER BRECK 0

PENISTONE CH 0

IT WAS a game of half chances and tactical changes as these two sides played out a relatively lowkey stalemate.

Lower Breck fashioned out the first chance on 20 mins when John McGrath clipped the bar from the edge of the box only for the game to be held up as medical help was given to a supporter who had collapsed – thankfully they were given the all clear and the game continued.

Jordan Coduri went close for Church whilst at the other end a deflected shot saw the ball bounce off Tom Brennan and then bounce of his own crossbar to save Penistone ...