A WEEK IN THE LIFE OF A BUSY BOSS!

THE wait for the new Step 3 season had felt like an eternity. But the action returned this weekend as the 2021-22 season got underway with all leagues hoping to complete a full campaign for the first time since 2018-19.Planning has been ongoing for months. Now it’s time to put it all into practice.Radcliffe boss Lee Fowler peeled back the curtain on his preparations for the big kick-off.PREP WORK: Radcliffe in pre-season PICTURE: Haydan-RaySUNDAYMedia Day at the club, but a big task first was sorting out an MRI scan with the PFA for Courtney Meppen-Walter. He picked up an ...