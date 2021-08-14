BT Sport pundit Adam Virgo runs the rule over National League clubs

THE NATIONAL League was the only division in Non-League to complete the 2020-21 season.

Pundit: Adam Virgo

While the majority of games were play behind closed doors, the action on the pitch was absolutely gripping, with Matt Gray’s Sutton United eventually lifting the title following an epic battle at the top with Torquay United, Stockport County and Hartlepool United.

The Pools followed the U’s into League Two after a playoff victory over Torquay on penalties, meaning Gary Johnson’s Gulls must do it all again in their quest to reclaim their place in the Football League.

Sutton and Hartlep...