WHITES WAIT ON

DOVER Athletic’s return to National League return has been further delayed due to Covid-19.The Whites opted not to finish the club’s fixtures last season due to a lack of grant funding – a move which saw them fined £40,000 and docked 12 points this season.They were due to host Solihull Moors in this season’s opener on Saturday but that has now been postponed with the squad self-isolating after two positive tests in their ranks. Moors will now play Wrexham, whose game with Yeovil has been postponed. Yeovil also have Covid positives.

...