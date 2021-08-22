Charity efforts are a kit of alright at Hullbridge Sports

By Tom Cunningham

WORTHY CAUSE: Hullbridge Sports donated kits

THE Covid-19 pandemic put a pause button on countless events around the world – from sports events to festivals – but not many stopped to consider its impact on charity organisations such as the RAF appeal which aims to donate football shirts and equipment to impoverished areas around the world.

Taking Football to Africa and Beyond, organised by Neil Hope MBE, collects kits from clubs, organisations and individuals from around the UK before distributing to those in need.

The appeal has enjoyed great success, with clubs all ov...