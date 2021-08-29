Folkestone Invicta 0-0 Enfield Town: Blanks fired as Enfield survive

By Richard Murrill

FOLKESTONE I 0

ENFIELD TN 0

DANGEROUS DAVE: Folkestone’s David Smith fires goalwards

PICTURE: Max Flego

TWO 100% league records went west as Enfield survived what their boss Andy Leese called an Invicta “onslaught.”

Long-serving Invicta manager Neil Cugley was left to rue first half chances that went away.

He told The NLP: “I thought that we were outstanding during the first half when we should have been leading by a couple of goals and had one disputed one when a lot of people say that David Smith’s shot crossed the line.

“But credit to them as they changed their ...