Mighty Mick is 1,000 not out as Bottesford Town skipper reaches landmark

By David Richardson

LANDMARK: Mick Jones in action for Bottesford Town

PICTURE: Russell Dickens

NOT MANY love playing football as much as man-machine Mick Jones – it’s no surprise the Non-League legend has chalked up 1,000 senior games.

The Bottesford Town captain, 41, reached the landmark last Saturday and typically wanted to keep it a low-key affair.

“I just wanted to make sure we won the game!” laughed Jones, who saw his side triumph 2-0 over Eccleshill United. “I’ve had loads of messages from ex-managers and teammates. In some ways I’m glad it’s over so now I can concentrate on play...