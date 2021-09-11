Retiring Scott Burton is a legend says Chester joint-manager Anthony Johnson

By Neil Harvey

RETIRED: Scott Burton

CHESTER joint-boss Anthony Johnson has paid tribute to midfielder Scott Burton following his retirement from the game.

The 33-year-old played for Johnson and Bernard Morley at Ramsbottom United, Salford City and Chester while also featuring for Runcorn Town, Bamber Bridge and Stalybridge.

He won five promotions, reached two playoff semi-finals and played in a televised FA Cup tie which was “a dream come true”.

“To have all these memories and stories to share with my kids is amazing so thank you to whoever has supported me,” Burton said. “I’ve loved ev...