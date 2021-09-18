Willand Rovers 1-1 Mangotsfield: Keeper’s late woe shatters Mangos

DIV ONE SOUTH
By Dom Clark
WILLAND RVRS 1
Pike 90+6 og
MANGOTSFIELD 1
Nderemani 4
REWARD: Mani Skett, right, congratulates Alfie Moulden after his late corner led to Willand’s equaliser
PICTURE: Gerry Hunt
AN injury-time own goal by keeper Cameron Pike cost Mangotsfield a first win of the season.
Mangotsfield had taken an early lead when Wayne Nderemani nipped in between the two centre-halves to stroke the ball home.
Willand slowly crept into the game with Louis Jagger-Cane bringing a smart save out of Pike in the 24th minute.
But neither side could gain any ascendancy as the half-time ...
