Willand Rovers 1-1 Mangotsfield: Keeper’s late woe shatters Mangos

DIV ONE SOUTH

By Dom Clark

WILLAND RVRS 1

Pike 90+6 og

MANGOTSFIELD 1

Nderemani 4

REWARD: Mani Skett, right, congratulates Alfie Moulden after his late corner led to Willand’s equaliser

PICTURE: Gerry Hunt

AN injury-time own goal by keeper Cameron Pike cost Mangotsfield a first win of the season.

Mangotsfield had taken an early lead when Wayne Nderemani nipped in between the two centre-halves to stroke the ball home.

Willand slowly crept into the game with Louis Jagger-Cane bringing a smart save out of Pike in the 24th minute.

But neither side could gain any ascendancy as the half-time ...